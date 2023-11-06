Cliff and Ivy Collaborate with the Smithereens Guitarist

Alaska’s goth rock duo, Cliff and Ivy have just unveiled their new single, “We Ignite”, featuring guitarwork from Jim Babjak of The Smithereens.

“We Ignite” is the first single from Cliff and Ivy’s next album called “Sinister Stars”, to be released early spring, 2024. The song is about lovers who escape to a passionate galaxy filled with dark glam rock-n-roll stars. Their love burns bright enough to own a universe of darkness.

Cliff and Ivy talk about their work with Jim Babjak: “We wanted to collaborate with musicians we’ve known for many years. Usually we work as a duo. This was an opportunity to do a classic rock style tune with a darker feel. Jim Babjak’s lead guitar for The Smithereens has always been an inspiration. We are from the same home town, New Brunswick, NJ. His style is pop and melodic yet still with a mysterious psychedelic rock edge. We wanted to make a song with a dark psychedelic rock feel so he could add his guitar. Brian Troisi is a long time collaborator and played drums with us in our first punk band and previous Cliff and Ivy releases.”

Jim Babjak states: “I’ve known Cliff since he was a 13 year old kid who used to frequent my record store in New Brunswick, NJ. This was in the early 80’s years before The Smithereens had a record deal. I used to call him a diamond in the rough after he would play me some of his early recordings. It’s so cool to reconnect after all these years and play guitar on this awesome record!”

“We Ignite” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://cliffandivy.bandcamp.com/track/we-ignite-3">We Ignite by Cliff and Ivy: Alaska's goth duo</a>