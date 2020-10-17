‘Click Interview’ with Talk To Her: ‘”Love Will Come Again” Is Not A Message Of Hope’

TALK TO HER is an Italian formation set up in 2015. Their debut-EP “Home” (2018) directly revealed the potential of the band. Mixing Post-Punk elements with Indie-Rock/Pop they moved on unleashing the debut album “Love Will Come Again”. This album was released earlier this year at Valentine’s day on Shyrec and Icy Cold Records. The songs simply confirmed the writing skills of the band, which gives me the feeling TALK TO HER can become ‘something big’… I asked a few questions to the band members.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: How did you guys met and what can say about personal background, sources of inspiration and what kind of music you wanted to compose when setting up TALK TO HER?

TTH: We met because of our love for Post-Punk revival, Indie-Rock and Electro. When the band was formed, in our area only few people listened to these sounds and almost no one played them: we simply started playing together because we could make the music we liked the most.

Q: How do you look back at the writing/production process of the debut full length “Love Will come Again”? Did you encounter difficulties and eventually challenges?

TTH: The real challenge for us was that it took just one year to write and produce the album, greatly increasing the pace compared to the realization of the “Home”-EP. We have also chosen to collaborate for the first time with an artistic producer, Matteo Scarpa (Kill Your Boyfriend), a choice we are very satisfied with and which has increased our wealth of experience.

Q: “Love Will Come Again” is an album about love and the overwhelming power of love. It’s an interesting concept and especially realizing your music sound pretty dark! It feels a bit as duality, but what can you say about it and how did you try to transpose this feeling into music and songs?

TTH: “Love Will Come Again” is not a message of hope, but of ineluctability, for better or for worse. Starting from the cover, listening to the songs, we wanted to build an environment where tension and awareness alternate, trying to convey to the listener the darker meaning contained in the title of the disc.

Q: It seems that the album has been a bit boycotted in your homeland because of the Covid 19 pandemic. What’s the true story about it all and what has been the impact of the pandemic on your artistic activities?

TTH: Yes, we were quite unlucky, but we managed at least to make the release party of the album, a live concert that we have been dreaming of for months. The impossibility to promote the album initially discouraged us, but we reacted immediately, creating new collaborations and initiatives. We are very excited and we have many ideas for the coming year.

Q: My previous question also brings me to your newest clip “Set Me Free”. I think there’s no better title for what people has felt during the lockdown. You even said the title has something prophetic, but what is the song and clip really all about?

TTH: The song is about two people linked by a tormented love; together they decide to try everything to find peace, aware that even if they love each other, the only result will be the ruination of their bond, therefore of their torment and oppression. In the video, made during the lockdown, we highlighted the nostalgia and the contrast between crowd and desolation, in order to get to the title: the instinct for freedom.

Q: I noticed you took part to a gothic live stream festival (cf. the ‘Gothicat Festival’). What are you feelings and experiences about this way of performing and do you think it’s something you would consider doing again after the Covid 19 pandemic? It also brings me to ask you what kind of live band you are?

TTH: During the lockdown we refused to publish home live streaming, as they are inconsistent with the quality standards we want to offer to our fans. On the other side, we are working to make in the future direct streams of our most important live shows, to give our fans all over the world the opportunity to get to know our live side, which is the one we have always cared most about. Live is everything for us, it’s the culmination of all the work that we do, is what we really want to offer to our followers: the sound impact, the direct contact, the experience of the music, the creation of a memory.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.