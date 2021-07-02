‘Click Interview’ with Rome: ‘I Grew Up Listening To Musicians Who Thought They Could Change The World’

Jérôme Reuter seems like an artist who never sleeps and is constantly working on new songs and concepts. He last year released the album “The Lone Furrow”, which was just one more masterpiece. Early this year he already stroke back with a new genius opus “Parlez-Vous Hate?” released by Trisol. He wanted to release an album, which sounds like ‘in-your-face’. I however experienced the work as a dark and intimate album, kind of ‘Folk-Noir’ style.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: In which way did the cancelled concerts/tour because of Covid-19 accelerated the release of a new album? And what have been the triggers to start composing “Parlez-Vous Hate?”

Jérôme:Well, the writing wasn’t accelerated by it that much, but the release certainly itself was. I would have waited many a month more, had we been able to tour. But since there was nothing else going on and no money coming in whatsoever, I had to be aggressive about it. There were many triggers for this one, though. I mean triggering was the key, I guess.

Q: The shadow and danger of totalitarian regimes, but still the fight against these regimes seem to cover the history of your family and this album as well. What did you really want to express and share with us? And what can be the power of a song/album to make things change?

Jérôme: I grew up listening to musicians who thought they could change the world. They are gone now and the world is worse. That’s how bleak I can get. But then again, we have to keep our chin up and go on fighting for another day. It’s quite tricky and I have no answers. I am just working on formulating a better question. I guess that somehow sums up the album for you too.

Q: Sound-wise I experienced this new work as one of your most intimate compositions to date. What does this album mean to you and what can you tell us about the writing- & production process?

Jérôme: It actually wasn’t meant to be intimate, but more like in-your-face, so to speak. It is a more direct approach than, say on “The Lone Furrow”. That one is quite hermetic in comparison. But that’s exactly what I was aiming for. Generally speaking, I just write whatever I am in need of.

As for writing and production… I can’t recall doing anything differently, really. Except maybe for the fact that my drummer Laurent and my guitar player Eric were in the studio quite early on to record their tracks live.



Q: Lyrical-wise “Parlez-Vous Hate?” is pure dark and realistic poetry. How important is to you and do you’ve some references and preferences when it comes to poetry?

Jérôme: I don’t think this one is poetic at all, to be honest. It’s pretty Punk if you ask me. But thank you. I can’t think of any poet in this context actually, but I like Yeats, Pasolini, Pound, Hölderlin, George… the list is quite long.

Q: There are numerous noticeable songs featured on the album, but do you’ve personal favorites? And are there songs you composed for this album, which didn’t finally make it?

Jérôme: Yes, there were several songs that I wrote for this album that actually did not make it onto the record. They might end up on something else, but I doubt it, because they were written in this context and for this concept. They seemed repetitive in a way, so I think I will just put them in the bin with all the other unwanted children. As for favorites… well, I recently realized that I did name a few songs in the past and in retrospect I wish I hadn’t.

Q: You can be easily labeled as a prolific artist, but still an artist who never stops improving his work. I can imagine it also says something about who you are; passionate and perfectionist? And what keeps you busy next to music? What are the further plans?

Jérôme: Right now everything is pretty much on hold, because I have been tied up in this time and money consuming lawsuit on two continents for the past months -the details of which I am not at liberty to discuss at this time, I’m afraid. I am only mentioning it because all creative output has been postponed because of it. I did have many plans, but we will have to see what can be saved and when.