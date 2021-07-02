Industrial goodness from London’s trio Tayne on newest single ‘Corrupt’

Tayne is a London based experimental, noise outfit created by Matthew Sutton (ex-Sweat Threats). Out now is the band’s third and final single, “Corrupt”, from Tayne’s newest EP release “Coherent”. The band’s last album was 2018’s “Breathe” released via Strange Brew Rekkids but now they are releasing the material on their own Imprint Armalyte Industries.

The new material has received an extra injection of industrial beats. Next to the rather excellent cut “Corrupt” we were particularly charmed by the remix of the EP’s title track “Coherent” by Bristol’s Poisonous Birds.

Worth checking out!