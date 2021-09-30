‘Click Interview’ with Ohne Nomen: ‘Our Project Is Conceived To Make People Dance’

Italian project Ohne Nomen is driven by Francesca ‘AngeNoir’ Marlat and Filippo Marlat (Iamnoone). They this year released the debut album “Nightflower” on Cold Transmission Music. The songs are mixing elements of Electro-Wave and Minimal-Electro reinforced by guitar play. It’s a cold and 80s influenced composition, which I can only, but recommend. I got in touch with Francesca and Filippo.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: How did Ohne Nomen saw the daylight and what’s the music background of the members –thinking of other bands you’re involved with?

Francesca: Ohne Nome was born in 2020, but Filippo and I were part of Marlat, an Italian band active since 2010 and devoted to Dark-Wave and Gothic-Rock music. Our background is varied, but focused around dark, legendary bands like The Cure and Siouxie And The Banshees , but also new and contemporary Dark-Wave and Electronic projects.

Q: What kind of band and sound did you’ve in mind when setting up Ohne Nomen? Do you’ve specific references when composing your music?

Francesca: Our project is conceived to make people dance. We’re trying to bring some vital energy with our music, which we think it’s important in a strange period like the one we’re living in. We love Electronic music and Dark-Wave music. We love bands with a sound featuring atmosphere and a lot of Electronic energy.

Q: You this year released your debut album “Nightflower”, which is clearly inspired by ‘creatures’ of the night. Is it a kind of conceptual album? What fascinates and inspires you in this theme and how do you transpose it into music?

Francesca: “Nightflower” is not a conceptual album, but the lyrics are inspired by occult- and magic themes. The creatures of the night are both the creatures who live in this world, but also the people who attend the clubs and who are part of the Goth club culture. Our album is dedicated to both.

Q: How did you experience the writing of this debut album? What’s the input of each member and what have been the main difficulties –and eventually challenges, you encountered in the writing of the album?

Filippo: The album was composed, recorded and produced by Francesca and me. The lyrics were written by our brother Stephan Seth, who is able to transpose our vision into words. The song writing happened easily because we got inspired and we had the sound in mind we wanted to give to the album.

Q: What did you try to express by the clips you made for the album? What do you expect from music videos today and do you think it still has an impact?

Filippo: Also the videos were shot by ourselves. We like to keep control of every aspect from our work. For example, the clip for “The Fire Within” is an invitation to dance and express our energy. The fire is an active- and energetic symbol. We wanted to invite everyone to dance and spread the fire they keep inside.

Q: What has been the impact of Covid-19 on the writing of your album and the activities of the band? What are the further plans regarding live performances?

Francesca: Despite the hard times we’re all living in, the album gave us the possibility to have a perspective. It helped us to feel alive and we’re grateful for that. By the way we did not have the possibility to organize a tour or live performances. We just did a very fun live streaming of three songs from our studio for the lovely ‘Luna Negra. So we’re thrilled by the idea to play those songs live because we’re sure we will get people dancing. News about further shows will be announced soon.