Erasure announce details of a surprise EP, marking the start of their UK tour – watch the trailer

By Sep 30,2021

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced details of a surprise EP, celebrating the first night of their UK tour. Out on CD, limited edition purple cassette and digitally tomorrow, Friday 1 October, “Ne:EP” is a 5-track companion piece to their latest album, “The Neon”, with 4 new tracks sitting alongside “Secrets” which originally appeared on “The Neon Remixed”.

Watch the trailer below.

Erasure’s UK tour kicks off in Glasgow, where they’ll play 3 nights at the Armadillo before a series of dates that includes a show at The O2 in London on 17 October with additional special guest Blancmange.

Erasure – The Neon Tour – 2021 dates

  • 1 Oct 21 – Glasgow, Armadillo – SOLD OUT
  • 2 Oct 21 – Glasgow, Armadillo – SOLD OUT
  • 4 Oct – Glasgow, Armadillo – NEW DATE
  • 6 Oct 21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall – SOLD OUT
  • 7 Oct 21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall – SOLD OUT
  • 9 Oct 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo – SOLD OUT
  • 10 Oct 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo – SOLD OUT
  • 12 Oct 21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
  • 14 Oct 21 – Bournemouth, International Centre
  • 16 Oct 21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT
  • 17 Oct 21 – London, The O2 *with additional special guest Blancmange
  • 18 Oct 21 – Brighton, Centre

Erasure – The Neon Tour – 2022 dates

  • 11 May 22 – Dublin, 3Arena – Rescheduled from 4 Oct 21
  • 13 May 22 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle – Rescheduled from 21 Oct 21
  • 14 May 22 – Cologne, Palladium – Rescheduled from 24 Oct 21
  • 16 May 22 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Rescheduled from 26 Oct 21
  • 17 May 22 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena – Rescheduled from 27 Oct 21
  • 19 May 22 – Leipzig, Immobilien Arena – Rescheduled from 28 Oct 21
  • 20 May 22 – Berlin, Max-Velodrom – Rescheduled from 22 Oct 21

*support from Wayne G across the UK dates

