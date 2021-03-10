Chilean dark electro project Distoxia back with new album after 3 years of silence

The Chilean dark electro project Distoxia returns after 3 years with a new, 3rd full-length album “Genocidio Espiritual”.

To be released on March 15 via Insane Records (and available here), the album holds 10 original melodic dark electro tracks and 5 different remixes from colleagues such as Empyres & Viscera Drip, Godless Cross, Cyberlich, Sector 516 and Shinigami Ind.

Next to the download and streaming formats you also get a CD version limited to 100 hand numbered copies and released as a 6 panel digipak with slipcase (18 remaining at the time of posting, so be quick).

Below is a video preview.