April release for X Marks The Pedwalk’s 11th album: ‘New/End’

X Marks The Pedwalk is back with an all new album “New/End” bringing their typical…
X Marks The Pedwalk is back with an all new album “New/End” bringing their typical catchy electro-pop songs this time telling about determination and strength as well as moments of pain and loss.

Their 11th studio album will feature 9 tracks and will be released on April 29th via meshwork music.

About X Marks The Pedwalk

The electronic music project was founded by Sevren Ni-Arb in 1988. They became one of the most influential and visionary bands from the EBM scene in the 90s also thanks to their monster hit “Abattoir” and the albums “Freaks” (1992) and “Human Desolation” (1993).

With the single “Facer” and the follow-up album “Meshwork” in 1994 the band laid the foundation for the future-pop subgenre. In 1996 however the project was halted and Ni-Arb quit music production and retired from the music business after their last album “Drawback”.

15 years later the band returned with the albums “Inner Zone Journey” (2010) and “The Sun, The Cold and My Underwater Fear“ (2012) followed by the 2015 album “The House of Rain”.

In march 2017 mastermind Sevren Ni-Arb and vocal artist Estefanía released “Secrets“ on meshwork music. 2020 marks the release of album number 10, “Transformation“.


