Chaos Tamed to release new album ‘Elbrus’ on May 30

Chaos Tamed, the experimental electronic project born during Magnus Kalnins’ creative break from Swedish futurepop act Colony 5, will release its second full-length album, “Elbrus”, on May 30, 2025. The release will be available digitally and on CD via Bandcamp and the official iomusic.se store.

Following up on 2023’s debut album “Shock Waves”, Chaos Tamed expands its sonic palette even further with “Elbrus”. Kalnins speaks of a continuation of its mission to explore “untamed, unfiltered, and ever-evolving” electronic soundscapes.

Both “Elbrus” and its predecessor “Shock Waves” will also be released on CD for the first time, catering to fans who prefer physical formats.

About Chaos Tamed

Chaos Tamed was founded in Sweden as a solo project of Magnus Kalnins during a hiatus from the synth-driven group Colony 5. Initially intended as a personal space for sonic experimentation, the project quickly evolved into a platform for pushing genre boundaries and refining production skills. Chaos Tamed relies primarily on software-based production, with very little remaining hardware.

The debut album “Shock Waves” appeared in 2023, introducing a dense, cinematic style rooted in electronic exploration. The debut album includes ten tracks, eight of which were previously released as singles.

While the early singles were released via Memento Materia, due to Memento Materia’s reduced activity, Kalnins transitioned to I/O Music, run by David of Moist.

