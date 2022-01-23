Chamaeleon – The Game (Album – Insane Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Aggrotech.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: It took six years for the Greek duo of Chamaeleon to unleash their third full length album.

Content: The album features 10 songs plus 3 remixes. Chamaeleon strikes back with their harsh approach of mixing Dark-Electro and pure Dance/Trance leads. The influences create a true duality, but Chamaeleon is a sonic ogre without mercy. The songs (and vocals) are powerful, rough and brutal, but always danceable. The leads remind me of Culture Beat transposed into an Industrial dimension.

The remixes have been done by W.E.B. (with a remix of a song from the previous album), C-Lekktor and Roy Asylum.

+ + + : The Aggrotech approach of Chamaeleon can be linked to the sound formula of SynthAttack. I guess it’s not a coincidence that Chamaeleon has remixed SynthAttack in the past. Both projects have this surprising Dance/Trance touch running through their music and I would not be surprised if this work can become a ‘hot’ sensation. A few songs sound like a weird sonic challenge, mixing pure Dance/Trance leads reminding me of the legendary hit song “Mister Vain” with hard and mind-blowing kicks. Chamaeleon sounds crazy, but the tracklist stands for constant dancefloor stuff!

– – – : I expected a bit more out of the remixes. Don’t get me wrong, this album is good stuff, but some of the leads are a bit too cheap… but I’m afraid that’s part of the challenge and Chamaeleon…

Conclusion: Chamaeleon strikes back with a bang; perverted Dance music for Industrial clubs!

Best songs: “Mr Hyde”, “Go F#ck Yourself And Die”, “Rage”, “The Transaction”, “Vibe feat. Maria Xoniki”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/chamaeleonproject

Label: www.insane-records.com / www.facebook.com/InsaneRecordsEU