The Brute – Brute : One (Album – Timezone Records)

January 24, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Pop-Rock. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Brute : One” is the debut album by…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Pop-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Brute : One” is the debut album by the solo-project The Brute. Daniel Gierke drives the music project, which is based in Switzerland.

Content: The album is clearly inspired by the universe of Depeche Mode. I can’t say The Brute sounds like an emulation, but it rapidly appears to be a darker interpretation of the English masters of Electro-Pop. Guitar and electronics both reveal a more haunting performance, but the global atmosphere and even the way of singing is clearly evoking Depeche Mode.

+ + + : I like this dark and naughty approach of electronics mixed with guitar. It has something ghostlike, accentuated by Gierke’s deep, but charismatic timbre of voice. I especially recommend listening to the opening piece “Driving To You”, which is totally representative of this work and to the harder and more aggressive “And I Want You… (Extended)”, which is a great last track.

– – – : The connection with Depeche Mode is obviously running through the album from start till the end, however it sounds as a very personal interpretation.

Conclusion: “Brute : One” is a cool piece of music, which might catch the attention of a wider audience from Electro-Pop to Rock-Pop lovers.

Best songs: “And I Want You… (Extended)”, “Driving To You”, “This Is Not Me”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.thebrutemusic.com / www.facebook.com/TheBruteMusic

Label: www.timezone-records.com / www.facebook.com/plattenlabel.timezone


