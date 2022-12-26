C-Lekktor – New World Disorder (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: After three self-released and four official albums C-Lekktor breaks the silence after a hiatus of five years. Mexican Dark-Electro head Marco Barientos aka ‘Markko B’ signed to Alfa Matrix. He’s already familiar with the Belgian label having released music from his side project Circuito Cerrado. The last album of this side-project “Furious Basslines” might have inspired him for the slogan of this new C-Lekktor work ‘Are You Ready For The Bass?’

Content: The album stands for pure C-Lekktor Electro-terror and yet I noticed a little evolution in sound. The mix between Dark-Electro and EBM has never been so perfect. The songs are driven by hopping rhythms and sequences while carrying leads are pushing the songs to a higher dimension. Markko B is singing like a possessed creature.

The bonus disc features remixes by Xperiment, Centhron, ESA, Nevel, Llumen, The Psychic Force, Skynthattack, Venal Flesh, Neikka RPM, Chamaeleon, Nano Infect, FabrikC, Third Realm, Aesthetische, Miseria Ultima and Circuito Cerrado.

+ + + : C-Lekktor stands for power and terror; a violent Dark-Electro experience which became the trademark of this artist. C-Lekktor definitely belongs with projects like Hocico and Amduscia to the best Mexican bands in the genre. Markko B knows how to compose pure dance-terror. I like the way he created a perfect symbiosis between Dark-Electro and EBM resulting in great songs like “God Killer”, “Me”, “Death Dealer” and “Are You Ready For The Bass?”. Among the remixes featuring great names I especially like the job done by Neikka RPM industrializing “Obsession” in a true masterpiece with female backing vocals by Dominique. Other essential remixes are these by The Psychic Force and Chamaeleon.

– – – : The first part of the album sounds okay but the best cuts are definitely featured on the second part. I however have already heard better stuff from C-Lekktor.

Conclusion: ‘Are you ready for the bass?’ No doubt about it C-Lekktor will take dancefloors by force!

Best songs: “Me”, “Are You Ready For The Bass?”, “God Killer”, “Dearth Dealer” + “Obsession – Neikka RPM Remix”, “House Of Pain – The Psychic Force Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Clekktor

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix