Baltes & Zäyn – Blue Sunset (Album – Echozone)
Genre/Influences: Pop-Rock.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Blue Sunset” resulted from the common efforts between Stefan Baltes (Germany and Lucian Zäyn (Philippines). This is a conceptual album driven by their passion for sci/fi and horror books and films.
Content: The opening song sounds pretty dreamy. Quite progressively we’re entering a sonic world mixing elements of Pop and Rock together. The vocals are pretty particular because of the singer’s accent but also the sometimes theatrical performance.
+ + + : Actually the album is doing great in the famous Deutsche Alternative Charts. I can understand the enthusiasm for this work because of its very own approach bringing Pop and Rock together. It’s a very accessible production featuring a talented singer. I have a preference for the somewhat harder “The Dark Design”.
– – – : Despite the great ranking of the album in the DAC I’m missing a true apotheosis while the singer’s accent is hilarious.
Conclusion: “Blue Sunset” sounds like an album made by aliens.
Best songs: “ The Dark Design”, Back! Back! Kaiju Attack!”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/balteszayn
