Celluloide – Six Wounds / Seven Lies (EP – BOREDOMproduct)

December 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This year the French band Celluloide celebrates the twentieth anniversary of their debut album “Naïve Heart”. The album has been remastered and re-released on vinyl format. This EP features four alternative versions that were originally accomplished in 2003 to play live. They now have been released as a four-track EP.

Content: “A Lie”, “Wounds Of Love”, “Sixth Sense” and “Seven And Forever” all were noticeable tracks featured on the album and reworked as alternative edits. It remains in the purest tradition of the band, “Wounds Of Love” with a little Depeche Mode on top and a refreshed edit of “Seven And Forever”.

+ + + : This EP is a nice addition to the re-release of “Naïve Heart” and an opportunity to discover alternative edits of 4 prominent songs of the album. The tracks have been seriously reworked although they remain pretty easy to recognize. My favorite one is “Seven And Forever”.

– – – : By the single exception of “Seven And Forever” I definitely prefer the original edits.

Conclusion: Definitely a cool gift and extra for the fans of Celluloide; alluring and personal Electro-Pop made in France.

Best songs: “Seven And Forever – 6W7L Version”, “Wounds Of Love – 6W7L Version”.

Rate: 7.

Artist:www.celluloide.online.fr / www.facebook.com/celluloide.official

Label:www.boredomproduct.fr  / www.facebook.com/boredomproduct


