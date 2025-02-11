Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Calva Y Nada‘s 3rd album “Monologe eines Baumes” (“Monologues of a Tree”) will be out on vinyl on May 10. This is the first time this album sees a vinyl release. The album will be available in three versions.

The first version comes as a double picture LP in a gatefold cover, including the hits “Der Sturm” (“The Storm”) and “Schmerzenskrone” (“Crown of Thorns”). The cover is coated with a wood-scented varnish.

Apart from the regular vinyl, there are also two special limited editions. The first one includes the double picture LP in a gatefold cover with a wood-scented varnish coating, plus a 12″ vinyl “Monolog” on blue marbled vinyl with an etched B-side. This first limited version is limited to 222 copies. The second version holds the double picture LP , the 12″ vinyl “Monolog”; plus a flag, metal pin, and a scented tree. This limited edition version is made available on 77 copies.

The “Monolog” 12“ has the following tracklist:

Monolog Flute [With A Little Help From: La Flauta Del] – Brujo Joaquín Other [With A Little Help From: Die Hyäne] – Juan Palma Hohmann Paradies Kein Abschied

(Track 2 + 3 recorded live at The Logo, Bochum on 09/05/1991)

“Monologe eines Baumes” is the third studio album by the electro-industrial band Calva Y Nada, released in 1993. In 1994, a special edition titled “Monolog Box” was released, limited to 1,000 hand-numbered copies. This box set included the albums “Monologe Eines Baumes” and “El Peste Perverso Lleva Mi Peluca,” along with an exclusive release titled “Monolog”, available only in this collection.

About Calva y Nada

Calva y Nada, a German electro-dark wave project, emerged in 1990 under the direction of Constantin Warter, known by his pseudonym Breñal. After departing from his previous band, Glatze des Willens, Breñal embarked on a solo venture.

The project’s debut album, “El Peste Perverso Lleva Mi Peluca”, released on ZZO Records, showcased an experimental sound that laid the foundation for Calva y Nada’s distinctive style. Lyrically, the album drew inspiration from the writings of a Calvinist secret correspondent in 16th-century hyper-Catholic Spain.

In 1991, Calva y Nada released “Días Felizes” through Hyperium Records. This album featured a blend of German and Spanish lyrics, delivering a pure and raw techno sound that stood apart from the prevalent EBM trend.

For the 1993 album “Monologe Eines Baumes” Breñal’s philosophical explorations thematically delved into the symbolic sentimental life of a tree from birth to its transformation into furniture.

Throughout the ’90s, Calva y Nada continued to produce music characterized by heavily orchestrated arrangements, martial rhythms, and experimental harmonies with lyrics often reflecting Breñal’s philosophy and religious beliefs.

The band disbanded in 1998 after the final release “Schlaf“.

