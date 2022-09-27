Mexican dark elektro act C-Lekktor releases new EP ahead of full album release later in October
“Are You Ready For The Bass?” is the name of a brand new download EP…
“Are You Ready For The Bass?” is the name of a brand new download EP by one of the leading bands from the Mexican dark elektro scene, C-Lekktor. On this new EP Markko B. offers 6 track s to tease his upcoming 2CD album “New World Disorder” which is coming out at the end of October, and which can be ordered here as a download and here as a limited first edition 2CD set.
This new EP also features an exclusive club mix of “Don’t Be Afraid” plus 4 remixes signed by Esa, Nevel, Aesthetische and Venal Flesh.
Below you can listen to “New World Disorder (Bonus Tracks Edition)” as download, the album is also out as a limited 2CD first edition via the Alfa Matrix label webshop.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether