Mexican dark elektro act C-Lekktor releases new EP ahead of full album release later in October

September 27, 2022 Eldrina Mich

“Are You Ready For The Bass?” is the name of a brand new download EP…
“Are You Ready For The Bass?” is the name of a brand new download EP by one of the leading bands from the Mexican dark elektro scene, C-Lekktor. On this new EP Markko B. offers 6 track s to tease his upcoming 2CD album “New World Disorder” which is coming out at the end of October, and which can be ordered here as a download and here as a limited first edition 2CD set.

This new EP also features an exclusive club mix of “Don’t Be Afraid” plus 4 remixes signed by Esa, Nevel, Aesthetische and Venal Flesh.

Below you can listen to “New World Disorder (Bonus Tracks Edition)” as download, the album is also out as a limited 2CD first edition via the Alfa Matrix label webshop.


