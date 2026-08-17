Blone Noble releases ‘Subterranean World’ with a video by Redamo Rosa

Blone Noble released the single “Subterranean World”, co-written and produced by Dakota Blue, with a video directed by Redamo Rosa. Out on Bandcamp.

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Los Angeles new wave artist Blone Noble has released the single Subterranean World, co-written and produced by Dakota Blue and recorded at Blue’s studio in Pasadena. Director Redamo Rosa made the accompanying video. The track is available on Bandcamp.

The single follows the “Dominator” EP, issued in May 2026, which pulled New Beat, industrial and Italo disco into a club setting. “Subterranean World” moves the other way, into slower, fretless-bass territory.

Blone Noble described the sessions with Blue as the start of a longer body of work, kept quiet until now:

“[…] developing a new musical language in his Pasadena studio; a neo-futuristic art rock record built on primal rhythms, eastern synths, fretless wanderings and LA noir poetry.”

The pair wrote and recorded the track in their first session together. Blue’s fretless bass carries the arrangement rather than anchoring it, set against eastern synth lines and Blone Noble’s droning vocal. The lyric turns erotic obsession into a descent, with devotion measured in humiliation, poverty, insects and occult initiation.

The ‘Subterranean World’ video

Rosa’s video moves a single camera through rooms of motionless people, gestures left unfinished, faces held still. He explained where the concept came from:

“I had this idea to have a camera move through dreams, almost like walking through a museum or diorama of a reality, only this reality is slightly bent. I didn’t want there to be any reason behind the visuals, but I wanted the audience to feel disoriented by what they’re seeing. Often, we find deep meaning in inexplicable dreams.”

Rosa approached Blone Noble with the idea before hearing the song. Blone Noble played him “Subterranean World”, and Rosa said it read like narration to a nightmare.

<a href="https://blone-noble.bandcamp.com/track/subterranean-world" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Subterranean World by Blone Noble</a>

About Blone Noble

Blone Noble is the performing name of Los Angeles musician and writer Pat Salway. The project released its debut album, “Life’s New Adventure”, in 2025 through the San Francisco label Industry Standards, alongside Salway’s autobiographical novel “Festum Stultorum”. Salway also runs the Veneer Publications channel, where the project’s videos are hosted.

The debut was followed by a North American tour supporting the album, and by the earlier single “High Society”, whose video targeted the billionaire class. In May 2026 came the “Dominator” EP, built on New Beat, industrial and Italo disco. Blone Noble’s back catalogue is carried on Bandcamp and by Curation Records.

“Subterranean World” is the first released piece from the Pasadena sessions with Dakota Blue. A full-length record from those sessions has been described by Blone Noble but not yet scheduled.

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