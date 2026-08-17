Oddysseys release self-recorded 16-track album ‘However You Want It’

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Chicago post-punk band Oddysseys released their album However You Want It on 15 August 2026. The record runs 16 tracks and is out on Bandcamp with no label behind it: Christian Treon wrote, performed, engineered, mixed and paid for the whole thing in a small Chicago apartment.

That method is also the record’s subject. Treon described the album as a slow transfer from head to tape:

“The entire process was about taking something that existed only as an idea and slowly bringing it into the material world. One track at a time.”

The album moves between guitar-led post-punk and harder electronic passages. “Shadow of a Sound” builds from a bass line, with lyrics Treon drew in part from Pindar’s Olympian Odes. “Cerbie” predates the album sessions and is the one track made with a full crew: Paul DiRico plays bass and drums and adds backing vocals, and John Barrett mixed it at Abbey Road. “Heaven Signs Clearly” shares its title with the band’s previous Bandcamp release and uses a call-and-response vocal over jagged guitars.

‘However You Want It’ tracklist

“How Could You?”, “Shadow of a Sound”, “Romanticize”, “I Never Wanted Any of This”, “Can You Feel It?”, “Cerbie”, “Just a Filler”, “Time Thief”, “Activating Event”, “Heaven Signs Clearly”, “Bothered/Not Bothered”, “Bedlam”, “So Settle”, “Far Beyond, Beyond”, “Miles Apart”, “There’s Hope”.

<a href="https://oddysseys.bandcamp.com/album/however-you-want-it" target="_blank" rel="noopener">However You Want It by Oddysseys</a>

19 August 2026 – Chicago, IL, United States – Beat Kitchen

23 September 2026 – Chicago, IL, United States – Cobra Lounge

About Oddysseys

Oddysseys formed in Boston and now operate out of Chicago, where the band describes itself on Bandcamp as “just a collective of people doing their best”. Christian Treon leads the project and handles the writing and recording; Paul DiRico contributes bass, drums and backing vocals. The band books its own shows through Oddhaus Booking and sells directly through Bandcamp and its own site, odd.band, rather than through a label.

The group’s earlier Bandcamp release, “Heaven Signs Clearly”, preceded “However You Want It”, and its title track reappears on the new album. Oddysseys have played festival stages and improvised punk spaces on both coasts, and a live recap from a Boston show remains on the band’s YouTube channel. Verified detail on the band’s founding year and full early lineup has not been published.

“However You Want It” is the largest release Oddysseys have issued to date, and the first they have put out since relocating to Chicago. The band play Beat Kitchen on 19 August, four days after the album landed.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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