Bliss My Heart drops ‘Suffer Well’ video – Out now

French Paris-based dark wave singer Bliss My Heart has just released the “Suffer Well” video. The video was directed by Cliff Estatof. The single is the first new material since the previous single “Beyond” was released in July 2022.

The release comes after a break of a year and a half traveling all around the world. She composed & wrote the song and says this about it: ”’Suffer Well’ is a lesson to yourself to never give up when the sky is black and it’s also a prayer to always believe in yourself and in the angels above you, because we’re not alone!”

Bliss My Heart was formed in 2020. The first release was the “Morningstar” EP the same year, followed by a string of singles the following years: “Latigo Canyon” (2021), “Reason To Dust” (2021), “Drive Fast” (2021), “Beyond” (2022) and “Suffer Well” (2025).

In addition to her music career, she works as a tour manager, booking agent, and PR agent worldwide.

