Big Fish tells Elon Musk to ‘Take Your Rocket’ in new single – Out now

Big Fish tells Elon Musk to "Take Your Rocket" in new single

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Industrial punk band Big Fish has released a timely new single, “Take Your Rocket“, through Progress Productions. With this track, they metaphorically send Elon Musk into space, “an easy trip”, as the band puts it.

In a statement, Big Fish adds: “A high IQ is no merit if you’re completely stupid in the head. We’re fed up with these power-crazed, emotionally incompetent zeros and frauds constantly in our faces—now also messing with our future and security. We didn’t ask for you, Elon Musk. You say you long for Mars. What are you waiting for? Take your gang with you and never come back!”

Take Your Rocket is out now on all major platforms.

Why Elon Musk?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been embroiled in numerous controversies spanning his business practices, political engagements, and personal conduct.

In 2025, Musk assumed leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Donald Trump’s administration. Critics argue that Musk’s role blurs the lines between private interests and public service, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest, especially given his companies’ extensive government contracts.

Then there is his support for far-right politics such as him backing Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD).

And as cherry on the cake his stance on Ukraine being the aggressor instead of Russia which invaded the country, victim-blaming in other words.

About Big Fish

Big Fish is a Swedish experimental rock band formed in 1988 by four teenagers from Uppsala after a trip to West Berlin. Inspired by the avant-garde scene there, they initially featured vocals, upright bass, samplers, and scrap metal percussion. In 1990, the addition of a guitarist expanded their lineup to a quintet. Their sound blends industrial music, punk, jazz, blues, metal, and folk, creating a unique musical experience.

Throughout the 1990s, Big Fish released several albums, including “Hydrology” (1990), “Död mans vals” (1991), “Vargavinter” (1992), “Dans mot tiden” (1993), and “Sånger ur sten” (1994). They toured extensively across Scandinavia, performing over 500 shows, but by 1997, the band disbanded as members pursued work and studies.

Big Fish reunited for select shows in 2016 and in 2022, they released their fourth album, “Kalla döda drömmar”, followed by extensive touring in Sweden. They continued to produce new material, planning six singles leading up to their fifth album, “Frya liter stoft”, which set for release in May 2025.

In February 2025, Big Fish released the single “Drivor av sot”, the fourth of the six planned singles.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)