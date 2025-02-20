The Room present new post-punk single & video ‘Nemesis’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Liverpool post-punk pioneers The Room present “Nemesis”, taken from their latest album “The Telling”. As with the lead track “The Teller”, the Mark Jordan-produced video is an audio-visual adventure for fans of 80s post-punk and folk-horror aesthetics alike.

The plot of “Nemesis” is about Rusalka, a shape-shifter, trapped in her aquatic human form, who returns to wreak vengeance on the priest and those others who murdered her lover. The village is haunted by evil dreams and deaths until they sacrifice their priest to the river. The 11-song album “The Telling” shares a continuous narrative of this theme.

“The Telling” was inspired by frontman-songwriter Dave Jackson’s interest in folklore and myths, and a visit to a cuckoo clock museum in the Black Forest, where he learned about the traveling clock sellers and storytellers, who used to move between villages. The album comes with a full lyric sheet, influenced by the layout of the Guttenberg Bible.

Recorded and mixed at Ark Studios in Liverpool and released via 9×9 Records, this album was co-produced by Dave Jackson and Steve Powell (Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band, Autour De Lucie, Echo & The Bunnymen).

“The Telling” is available on CD (jewel case with 12-page booklet) or on black vinyl (with a 4-page lyric Insert). It is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and elsewhere.

<a href="https://theroomtheroominthewood.bandcamp.com/album/the-telling">The Telling by The Room</a>

About The Room

With four John Peel sessions under their belt, The Room formed in 1979, disbanded in 1985 and re-formed in 2023 to release the “Restless Fate” album (their first release in 38 years).

Formed by singer Dave Jackson and bassist Becky Stringer, anno 2025 they are joined by original drummer Clive Thomas, along with guitarist Darren Brown, keyboardist Ethan Kyme, and the backing vocals of Helena Jacks.

The Room recorded four John Peel sessions, appeared on The Whistle Test and worked with Television’s Tom Verlaine and John Porter (Roxy Music, TheSmiths, Billy Bragg) on their “In Evil Hour” LP (1984). Recordings from Janice Long’s BBC Radio One programme and Saturday Live were used for the 1985 release “Jackpot Jack” EP.

The Room toured the UK and the USA, and performed with The Fall, The Birthday Party, Bauhaus, Southern Death Cult, Violent Femmes, Tom Verlaine, John Foxx and The Red Guitars. Following the band’s split, Becky and Dave went on to form Benny Profane, Dust and Dead Cowboys. Dave has also recorded under his own name and as The Room in the Wood (with Paul Cavanagh).

