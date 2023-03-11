Blank – Xylomorphosis (Album – Blank)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental, Electronic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Xylomorphosis” is a Soundtrack Davide Mazza composed for a play in 2017. Nine tracks have been composed for the nine scenes of the play.

Content: This record is totally different from what you’ve heard of Blank thus far. This is an elaborated and somewhat Experimental work which is clearly meant as a soundtrack.

+ + + : I was impressed by the way Davide Mazza transformed himself into a true Soundtrack composer. It has less in common with the Electro/Body/Pop music of Blank releases but this is a very special, conceptual, work. The music is elaborated featuring deep sound resonations, guitar samples, different noises which might be field recordings, passages with rhythms and others with fragmented or whispering vocals.

– – – : A Soundtrack is just a part of a wider concept so it’s a pity we can’t see the play it has been composed for.

Conclusion: A ‘new’ Blank album which is probably more important for the artist than his fans. But it only reveals the great- and multi-faced composer he is.

Best songs: “Buried Rivers”, “The Devil’s Tuning Fork”, “Running Nymph”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/blankinyourmind