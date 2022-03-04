Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album

March 4, 2022 bernard

The Los Angeles based dark electronic pop duo BlakLight, Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) and Adam…
Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album

The Los Angeles based dark electronic pop duo BlakLight, Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) and Adam Collier (Crush333, Full Frontal Disco and MDA), have released the first single from their forthcoming double remix album, “Out Of The Void – The Remixes”. “Waiting” in a Solar Fake Remix is available right here from Bandcamp.

“Waiting”, originally from the band’s second album, “Into The Void”, is remixed here by Solar Fake’s Sven Friedrich, and includes a bonus instrumental version exclusively on Bandcamp.

Also released today is a new, exclusive track, “Wicked Face”, taken from the forthcoming “Generation Blitz 2: Concrete and Chrome” compilation.

In further news the band makes their live debut on March 18th 2022, joining Matte Blvck and Vain Machine, presented by Luna Negra at Bart Lounge in Cathedral City, CA, followed by an appearance at Bar Sinister in Hollywood, CA and at the inaugural Darkness Calling Festival in Los Angeles, CA. You can find all dates and ticket info right here.

The duo will release an additional remix single on March 18th with a further remix single and Bandcamp album pre-order on April 1st. Adam and Brian are continuing work on their third and fourth albums.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album

Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album

March 4, 2022 bernard
Greek dark pop act Lia Hide launches 'Proposal' video and single from new album 'The Missing Fourth Guest'

Greek dark pop act Lia Hide launches ‘Proposal’ video / single from new album ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’

March 4, 2022 bernard
Darkwave act Dissonance launches 'Slowburn' remix EP

Darkwave act Dissonance launches ‘Slowburn’ remix EP

March 4, 2022 bernard
Swedish dark electro act :Waijdan: lands all new single 'Rip Them Apart'

Swedish dark electro act :Waijdan: lands all new single ‘Rip Them Apart’

March 4, 2022 bernard
Sinthetik Messiah addresses planetary extinction with new 'Xenocide' EP

Sinthetik Messiah addresses planetary extinction with new ‘Xenocide’ EP

March 4, 2022 bernard