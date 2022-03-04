Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album

The Los Angeles based dark electronic pop duo BlakLight, Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) and Adam Collier (Crush333, Full Frontal Disco and MDA), have released the first single from their forthcoming double remix album, “Out Of The Void – The Remixes”. “Waiting” in a Solar Fake Remix is available right here from Bandcamp.

“Waiting”, originally from the band’s second album, “Into The Void”, is remixed here by Solar Fake’s Sven Friedrich, and includes a bonus instrumental version exclusively on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://blaklight.bandcamp.com/album/waiting-solar-fake-remix">Waiting (Solar Fake Remix) by BlakLight</a>

Also released today is a new, exclusive track, “Wicked Face”, taken from the forthcoming “Generation Blitz 2: Concrete and Chrome” compilation.

<a href="https://generationblitz.bandcamp.com/album/generation-blitz-2-concrete-and-chrome">Generation Blitz 2: Concrete and Chrome by BlakLight</a>

In further news the band makes their live debut on March 18th 2022, joining Matte Blvck and Vain Machine, presented by Luna Negra at Bart Lounge in Cathedral City, CA, followed by an appearance at Bar Sinister in Hollywood, CA and at the inaugural Darkness Calling Festival in Los Angeles, CA. You can find all dates and ticket info right here.

The duo will release an additional remix single on March 18th with a further remix single and Bandcamp album pre-order on April 1st. Adam and Brian are continuing work on their third and fourth albums.