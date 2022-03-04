Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album
The Los Angeles based dark electronic pop duo BlakLight, Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) and Adam…
The Los Angeles based dark electronic pop duo BlakLight, Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) and Adam Collier (Crush333, Full Frontal Disco and MDA), have released the first single from their forthcoming double remix album, “Out Of The Void – The Remixes”. “Waiting” in a Solar Fake Remix is available right here from Bandcamp.
“Waiting”, originally from the band’s second album, “Into The Void”, is remixed here by Solar Fake’s Sven Friedrich, and includes a bonus instrumental version exclusively on Bandcamp.
Also released today is a new, exclusive track, “Wicked Face”, taken from the forthcoming “Generation Blitz 2: Concrete and Chrome” compilation.
In further news the band makes their live debut on March 18th 2022, joining Matte Blvck and Vain Machine, presented by Luna Negra at Bart Lounge in Cathedral City, CA, followed by an appearance at Bar Sinister in Hollywood, CA and at the inaugural Darkness Calling Festival in Los Angeles, CA. You can find all dates and ticket info right here.
The duo will release an additional remix single on March 18th with a further remix single and Bandcamp album pre-order on April 1st. Adam and Brian are continuing work on their third and fourth albums.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether