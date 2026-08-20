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The Birthday Massacre have extended their “Cursed Blessings” European co-headline tour with Wednesday 13 to seventeen shows, running from November 23 to December 13, 2026. The Canadian dark pop and gothic electronic rock band join four German dates that were originally billed as Wednesday 13 solo shows, and three UK dates have been added to the end of the run. Tickets for the UK shows go on sale Friday, August 21, 2026 at 10:00 local time. Spanish industrial metal band Killus open the tour.

The run was first announced in June 2026 with fourteen mainland European dates. Four of those, in Leipzig, Bochum, Hamburg and Berlin, carried a footnote in the original announcement stating that The Birthday Massacre were not performing. That footnote no longer applies: the band are now on all fourteen continental shows, and the itinerary continues into Norwich, London and Wolverhampton.

November 23, 2026 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum

November 24, 2026 – Leipzig, Germany – Conne Island

November 25, 2026 – Cologne, Germany – Volta

November 26, 2026 – Liège, Belgium – Reflektor

November 28, 2026 – Paris, France – Chavaux

November 29, 2026 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

November 30, 2026 – Bochum, Germany – Matrix

December 1, 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust

December 2, 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

December 4, 2026 – Dresden, Germany – Beatpol

December 5, 2026 – Budapest, Hungary – Dürer Kert

December 7, 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo Saal

December 8, 2026 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

December 9, 2026 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex

December 11, 2026 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront Studio

December 12, 2026 – London, UK – Electric

December 13, 2026 – Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

The Paris show takes place at Bal Chavaux in Montreuil, on the eastern edge of the city. Ticket links for all dates run through the band’s own tour page.

The Birthday Massacre tour behind ‘Pathways’

The continental leg is the band’s first mainland European run since “Pathways”, issued on April 11, 2025 through Metropolis Records on limited edition vinyl, CD and digital. The eight tracks are “Sleep Tonight”, “All of You”, “The Vanishing Game”, “Pathways”, “Whisper”, “Wish”, “Faces” and “Cruel Love”. A UK tour followed in the autumn of 2025.

<a href="https://thebirthdaymassacre.bandcamp.com/album/pathways" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pathways by The Birthday Massacre</a>

Two lyric videos accompanied the album. “Sleep Tonight” opened the campaign on March 20, 2025, followed by “All of You” on April 30, 2025. Both remain the most recent uploads to the band’s channel.

Before the tour was extended, the band played M’era Luna in Hildesheim in early August 2026, the festival’s twenty-sixth edition running across August 8 and 9.

Co-headliner Wednesday 13, the horror punk and shock rock project fronted by Joseph Poole of Murderdolls, tours behind the live album “Un-Alive from Pol’and’Rock 2025”, due September 25, 2026 on Napalm Records. Opening act Killus are an industrial metal band from Vila-real in the Spanish province of Castellón, formed in the late 1990s, whose most recent album “Grøtesk” appeared on March 24, 2023 through Maldito Records.

About The Birthday Massacre

The Birthday Massacre formed in 1999 in London, Ontario, and now operate out of Toronto. The group started as Imagica, named after Clive Barker’s novel “Imajica”, and took its current name in 2002 from one of its own songs, which was renamed “Happy Birthday” in the process.

The debut album “Nothing and Nowhere” was released independently in 2002 and reissued by Metropolis Records on June 5, 2007. “Violet” followed, first as a self-released record in 2004 and then in an expanded Metropolis and Repo edition in 2005 that added “Blue” and “Happy Birthday” to the sequence. Metropolis has issued every studio album since: “Walking with Strangers” on September 10, 2007, “Pins and Needles” in September 2010, “Hide and Seek” on October 9, 2012, “Superstition” on November 11, 2014, “Under Your Spell” in June 2017, “Diamonds” on March 27, 2020, “Fascination” on February 18, 2022 and “Pathways” on April 11, 2025.

The current line-up is Chibi (Sara Taylor) on vocals, Rainbow (Michael Rainbow) on guitars, programming and vocals, Falcore (Michael Falcore) on lead guitar, Phillip Elliott on drums, Owen on keyboards and Brett Carruthers on bass. The band mix chorus-heavy alternative rock guitars with synthesiser lines and Chibi’s clean high register, a combination held steady across the Metropolis run.

Side-Line covered the “Pathways” campaign at the announcement stage in The Birthday Massacre announces new album ‘Pathways’ + Tour dates available now and again when the second single arrived in The Birthday Massacre drop ‘All Of You’ single – Out now. The “Cursed Blessings” run is the album’s first full mainland European campaign.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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