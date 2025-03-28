The Birthday Massacre drop ‘All Of You’ single – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now via Metropolis Records is the brand new single from The Birthday Massacre, “All Of You“. It coincides with the opening night of a North American tour to promote “Pathways”, the forthcoming new album by The Birthday Massacre that will be released on 11th April via Metropolis Records.

Thematically “All Of You” “explores the emotional weight of death and the profound sense of being lost in its shadow,” the band explains. “It speaks to the hopelessness of trying to find peace when the heart is still caught in the echoes of absence.”

“All Of You” is the second single to be lifted from “Pathways”, following the release of “Sleep Tonight” earlier last month.

The Birthday Massacre – North American Tour 2025

28th March – NEW YORK CITY, NY – (le) Poisson Rouge

29th March – PITTSBURGH, PA – Crafthouse

30th March – DETROIT, MI – Small’s

31st March – CHICAGO, IL – Reggies

2nd April – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Fine Line Music Hall

3rd April – KANSAS CITY, MO – RecordBar

4th April – DENVER, CO – The Oriental Theater

5th April – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Metro Music Hall

7th April – SEATTLE, WA – El Corazon

8th April – PORTLAND, OR – Dante’s

10th April – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

11th April – LOS ANGELES, CA – EchoPlex

12th April – LAS VEGAS, NV – Backstage Bar

14th April – SAN DIEGO, CA – Brick By Brick

15th April – MESA, AZ – Nile Theater

17th April – HOUSTON, TX – Warehouse Live

18th April – DALLAS, TX – Granada Theater

19th April – AUSTIN, TX – Come And Take It Live

21st April – TAMPA, FL – Orpheum

22nd April – ATLANTA, GA – Masquerade

23rd April – ASHEVILLE, NC – The Orange Peel

25th April – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Elevation 27

26th April – BALTIMORE, MD – Soundstage

28th April – WASHINGTON, DC – Union Stage

29th April – MECHANICSBURG, PA – Lovedrafts Brewing

1st May – BOSTON, MA – Paradise Rock Club

2nd May – PARSIPPANY, NJ – Dark Force Fest

3rd May – TORONTO, ON – Velvet Underground

4th May – MONTREAL, QC – Foufounes

A 13 date autumn UK tour commencing on 24th October has also been confirmed.

