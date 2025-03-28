The Birthday Massacre drop ‘All Of You’ single – Out now
Out now via Metropolis Records is the brand new single from The Birthday Massacre, “All Of You“. It coincides with the opening night of a North American tour to promote “Pathways”, the forthcoming new album by The Birthday Massacre that will be released on 11th April via Metropolis Records.
Thematically “All Of You” “explores the emotional weight of death and the profound sense of being lost in its shadow,” the band explains. “It speaks to the hopelessness of trying to find peace when the heart is still caught in the echoes of absence.”
“All Of You” is the second single to be lifted from “Pathways”, following the release of “Sleep Tonight” earlier last month.
The Birthday Massacre – North American Tour 2025
- 28th March – NEW YORK CITY, NY – (le) Poisson Rouge
- 29th March – PITTSBURGH, PA – Crafthouse
- 30th March – DETROIT, MI – Small’s
- 31st March – CHICAGO, IL – Reggies
- 2nd April – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Fine Line Music Hall
- 3rd April – KANSAS CITY, MO – RecordBar
- 4th April – DENVER, CO – The Oriental Theater
- 5th April – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Metro Music Hall
- 7th April – SEATTLE, WA – El Corazon
- 8th April – PORTLAND, OR – Dante’s
- 10th April – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Bottom Of The Hill
- 11th April – LOS ANGELES, CA – EchoPlex
- 12th April – LAS VEGAS, NV – Backstage Bar
- 14th April – SAN DIEGO, CA – Brick By Brick
- 15th April – MESA, AZ – Nile Theater
- 17th April – HOUSTON, TX – Warehouse Live
- 18th April – DALLAS, TX – Granada Theater
- 19th April – AUSTIN, TX – Come And Take It Live
- 21st April – TAMPA, FL – Orpheum
- 22nd April – ATLANTA, GA – Masquerade
- 23rd April – ASHEVILLE, NC – The Orange Peel
- 25th April – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Elevation 27
- 26th April – BALTIMORE, MD – Soundstage
- 28th April – WASHINGTON, DC – Union Stage
- 29th April – MECHANICSBURG, PA – Lovedrafts Brewing
- 1st May – BOSTON, MA – Paradise Rock Club
- 2nd May – PARSIPPANY, NJ – Dark Force Fest
- 3rd May – TORONTO, ON – Velvet Underground
- 4th May – MONTREAL, QC – Foufounes
A 13 date autumn UK tour commencing on 24th October has also been confirmed.
