Beyond The Ghost – Sundown (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Sundown” is the final chapter in the “Europe Series”-trilogy by French artist Pierre Laplace. It started with “The Last Resort” and a view of Berlin in 2060. The album “The Desolation Age” brought us to London in 2061 while “Sundown” is a dystopian view of Rome in 2062. Aside from this trilogy Beyond The Ghost released two early full lengths and a collaborative work together with Dead Melodies.

Content: Beyond The Ghost moves on exploring dark paths of ambient music. Pierre Laplace created an ominous sound universe mixing authentic sounds like cello and guitar together with vintage electronic treatments. The production features slow rhythms and also passages with ghost-like vocals.

+ + + : Beyond The Ghost accomplished with the “Europe series” a brilliant production. The first two chapters were already noticeable works but “Sundown” definitely appears to be the magnum opus. It’s an original composition mixing Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music together while driven by slow rhythms and intriguing vocals. I’m also addicted to the magic, analogue like, sound treatments while the guitar parts inject a freaky touch. The second part of the album reveals a succession of superb tracks.

– – – : I can’t say this album is hard to label but it definitely brings different influences together so in the end it’s a production for open-minded Dark-Ambient lovers.

Conclusion: Trilogies are always a challenge but Beyond The Ghost has accomplished a true tour de force.

Best songs: “Ghosts Marching Home”, “Obscuration”, “Chiiaroscuro”, “No Way Out Of This Maze”, “Sundown”, “The Darkest Night Ever”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/beyondtheghost

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber