Undirheimar – Vardlokkur (EP – Cyclic Law)
Genre/Influences: Ritual, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This new work by Undirheimar is meant as…
Genre/Influences: Ritual, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This new work by Undirheimar is meant as a teaser to the upcoming album. “Vardlokkur” is more a kind of mini-album featuring three songs.
Content: “Vardlokkur” moves on from where the project’s debut album “Heljarrùnar” (2020) stopped. It’s a dark and dense sound universe characterized by impressive throat singing creating this Ritual and Shamanic style which is now and then accentuated by explicit sounds. The first and last songs are more extended.
+ + + : “Vardlokkur” invites the listener to join an obscure sound universe. You’ll assist in an imaginary dark and mysterious rite which is created by the bewitching power of throat singing. The songs have been accentuated by cool percussion while horn-like sounds are emerging at the surface.
– – – : The sound formula is a bit predictable and linear although fascinating.
Conclusion: Undirheimar let us visit imaginary places and rites with a true, realistic dimension.
Best songs: “Galdra”, “Grima Unheimsins”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/ThursianRitualArt
