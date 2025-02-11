Bestia Astrum – Fury 161 (Digital/CD Album – Cold Spring)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Bestia Astrum is the solo project of New Zealand artist Abby Helasdottir, best known for his work under the Gydja moniker. The title of this debut album, released at the end of 2024, will immediately catch the attention of “Alien” fans, as it references the prison planet featured in “Alien³”.

Musically, this concept is translated into a deep and meticulously crafted composition that drifts between Dark-Ambient and Cinematic soundscapes. Helasdottir employs an impressive array of field recordings, blending them seamlessly with layered effects and brooding low-end textures. The tracks unfold gradually, creating a rich sonic tapestry.

While the album does not quite culminate in an absolute climax—something that could have elevated it to true masterpiece status—the eerie atmosphere produces a strikingly visual effect. A compelling debut, and hopefully just the beginning of more to come. (Rating:8).

Listen to “The Blood-Dimmed Tide Is Loosed”:

https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/track/the-blood-dimmed-tide-is-loosed

