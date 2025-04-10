Bell Barrow drops debut LP ‘CoreCore Pulp’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Bell Barrow is a new project from Washington D.C. (USA), combining noise, power electronics, free jazz psychedelia, and avantgarde blackmetal. The 12-track debut album “CoreCore Pulp” is out now on Bandcamp via the DIY label imprint / artist collective The Saccharine Underground.

Sole member and label curator Jeremy Moore is also known for bands and projects including the progressive post-punk act Zabus, the psychedelic free improvisational band Zero Swann, the dark ambient and occult rock act Gorazde and others. And you might remember we reported last year on Zabus’ “The Future of Death” album.

On this new release, it’s again Moore playing guitars, 4 string fretless bass, drums, and creating the necessary noise.

<a href="https://bellbarrow.bandcamp.com/album/corecore-pulp">CoreCore Pulp by Bell Barrow</a>

Whereas many of Moore’s previous projects feature prominent rock, post-punk and proto-goth influences, with voice as the centerpiece and anchor for the songs, Bell Barrow relies on freely improvised, fully instrumental textured soundscapes and guitar and rhythm passages.

Moore explains: “The idea for CoreCore Pulp began with a thematic twist on the social media trend “Corecore”, a form of visual poetry and social commentary utilizing collages of images and videos paired with ambient music to elicit a specific emotional impact. What if we received messages from the future that showed us the result of society’s lawless worship of primal desire and widespread unbridled fetishism? Mutual consent is what separates (ethically and legally) the tenets of BDSM from criminality.

The inequality in power dynamics is condoned and understood; but if perverted and normalized by society through lower order group think and collective desensitization, we become a deranged civilization that thrives on victim exploitation. CoreCore Pulp is a mirror of our future selves, where self-obsession, malice, apathy and detachment devolve into sentient deviance—all catalyzed by rapid advancements in technology.”

Below is the video for the track “Recidivism”.

CoreCore Pulp was engineered by Andy Baldwin (Metropolis Studios) and produced by Bell Barrow with artwork designed by Jeremy Moore.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)