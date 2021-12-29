Beatbox Machinery – Nuclear Devastation (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: ‘Toxic Razor’ (Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco) seems to be a musician who never sleeps. When you consider the endless discography of Beatbox Machinery next to his involvement with his other projects and running Werkstatt Recordings, you can only, but declare that music is his life! “Nuclear Devastation” is a new EP featuring four songs.

Content: There’s a similar approach between all the projects this artist is involved with; less equipment, and only great, analogue gear. The influences are different from project to project, but always connected to the 80s. “Nuclear devastation” sounds like pure nostalgia, driven by alluring synth lines and danceable rhythms. The project is more melodic than the others while this work also has something pretty crazy. There’s a cover version of Judas Priest’s “Breaking The Law”, which reminds me of Fad Gadget and a cover version of Mötorhead’s “Ace Of Spades” with sound treatments reminding me of Felix Da Housecat. Among the other songs I noticed rather surprising guitar playing –by Megahammer, at “Hot Heels Tonite”. All songs have been sung in English.

+ + + : I like this new work by Beatbox Machinery; it sounds old-school like and definitely appealing to all lovers of old Electro-Wave, but it’s also fun to make cover versions of bands like Judas Priest and Mötorhead. Both songs sound like they were originally written by Toxic Razor, which to me simply confirms the talent of this artist. The guitar playing running through “Hot Heels Tonite” is something unexpected, a bit weird as well and yet it creates a great fusion with the Electro style.

– – – : The reason Toxic Razor is that prolific maybe is because of the very short length of his songs.

Conclusion: This EP is fun and an excellent work for Electro-parties.

Best songs: “Ace Of Spades”, “Breaking The Law”, “Nuclear Devastation”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BeatboxMachinery

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings