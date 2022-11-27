Beatbox Machinery – Synthetic Heart (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Italo-Disco.
Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.
Background/Info: Werkstatt Recordings label owner Toxic Razor -still involved with Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco, Hardware Pulse ao, strikes back with a new EP of his Beatbox Machinery project.
Content: The common thread between all the projects of this artist remains the devotion to vintage sound treatments and techniques; pure hardware equipment recorded in real time. This new EP sounds groovy and danceable while experimenting with Italo-Disco passages. Other parts remind me of old video games animation and New-Beat music.
+ + + : Every release by Toxic Razor and all of his projects sound different -maybe with the single exception of Paradox Obscur. And here again I like the sound minimalism and retro influences featuring cool effects. Both debut cuts are my favorites but especially “Star Warrior” has this cool Italo-Disco touch.
– – – : I think the vocals would have a little extra with vocals on top.
Conclusion: Pure fun on retro-danceable tunes and effects.
Best songs: “Star Warrior”, “Synthetic Heart”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/BeatboxMachinery
