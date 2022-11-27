Beatbox Machinery – Synthetic Heart (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

November 27, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Italo-Disco.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Werkstatt Recordings label owner Toxic Razor -still involved with Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco, Hardware Pulse ao, strikes back with a new EP of his Beatbox Machinery project.

Content: The common thread between all the projects of this artist remains the devotion to vintage sound treatments and techniques; pure hardware equipment recorded in real time. This new EP sounds groovy and danceable while experimenting with Italo-Disco passages. Other parts remind me of old video games animation and New-Beat music.

+ + + : Every release by Toxic Razor and all of his projects sound different -maybe with the single exception of Paradox Obscur. And here again I like the sound minimalism and retro influences featuring cool effects. Both debut cuts are my favorites but especially “Star Warrior” has this cool Italo-Disco touch.

– – – : I think the vocals would have a little extra with vocals on top.

Conclusion: Pure fun on retro-danceable tunes and effects.

Best songs: “Star Warrior”, “Synthetic Heart”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BeatboxMachinery

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

Click Interview with Colossloth: ‘No Rules To Recording Or Playing Music’

November 26, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
US post-punk / darkwave act Stariana offers all new single and video, 'Paradise Is Lost On You'

US post-punk / darkwave act Stariana offers all new single and video, ‘Paradise Is Lost On You’

November 23, 2022 bernard
Electropop act Seadrake (feat. ex-Minerve, Statemachine and Lowe members) lands new single, 'Asche'

Electropop act Seadrake (feat. ex-Minerve, Statemachine and Lowe members) lands new single, ‘Asche’

November 23, 2022 bernard
Alien Vampires launches side-project on Alfa Matrix, expect a totally different but very attractive style

Alien Vampires launches side-project on Alfa Matrix, HellE9, expect a totally different but very attractive style

November 23, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Stockholm based post-punk outfit A Projection lands all new album on Metropolis: 'In A Different Light'

Stockholm based post-punk outfit A Projection lands all new album on Metropolis: ‘In A Different Light’

November 23, 2022 bernard