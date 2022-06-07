Beatbox Machinery – Mega City Hunters (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

June 7, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD, Cassette. Background/Info: And here’s another EP by the Greek…

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: And here’s another EP by the Greek project Beatbox Machinery which is driven by Toxic Razor (Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco, Hardware Pulse ao).

Content: The work features 4 different songs which are instrumentals. None of the songs go over the 3 minutes. Sound-wise this is a danceable mix of space atmospheres, Minimal-Electro and Trance passages.

+ + + : The vintage sound treatments have something magic and especially when carried by a solid bass line like at “Electronic Birds Turning The Sky”. The title song is another noticeable cut for its analogue effects.

– – – : I’m missing a few vocal lines and it remains a damned pity the songs are that short.

Conclusion: Toxic Razor convinced me for years now with his projects Paradox Obscur and Metal Disco but Beatbox Machinery is just another of his sonic brainchilds to discover.

Best songs: “Electronic Birds Turning The Sky”, “Mega City Hunters”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BeatboxMachinery

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Ghosting: ‘I Didn’t Like German Goth And The German Goths Didn’t Like Me’

June 6, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Ukrainian electro industrial act Ginger Snap5 back with all new single 'Zaida'

Ukrainian electro industrial act Ginger Snap5 back with all new single ‘Zaida’

June 3, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Simon Carter: ‘I’m Enjoying Making Music Again’

June 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Electropop / noire futurepop act Entrzelle returns with 'Dust On A Razorblade' in May - check out the first tracks and video

Electropop / noire futurepop act Entrzelle returns with ‘Dust On A Razorblade’ – check out the full album

June 2, 2022 bernard
NYC new romantic / post punk outfit My Favorite return with 8 minute single 'Dean's 7th Dream' and announce new EP

NYC new romantic / post punk outfit My Favorite return with 8 minute single ‘Dean’s 7th Dream’ and announce new EP

June 2, 2022 bernard