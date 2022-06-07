Beatbox Machinery – Mega City Hunters (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.
Background/Info: And here’s another EP by the Greek project Beatbox Machinery which is driven by Toxic Razor (Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco, Hardware Pulse ao).
Content: The work features 4 different songs which are instrumentals. None of the songs go over the 3 minutes. Sound-wise this is a danceable mix of space atmospheres, Minimal-Electro and Trance passages.
+ + + : The vintage sound treatments have something magic and especially when carried by a solid bass line like at “Electronic Birds Turning The Sky”. The title song is another noticeable cut for its analogue effects.
– – – : I’m missing a few vocal lines and it remains a damned pity the songs are that short.
Conclusion: Toxic Razor convinced me for years now with his projects Paradox Obscur and Metal Disco but Beatbox Machinery is just another of his sonic brainchilds to discover.
Best songs: “Electronic Birds Turning The Sky”, “Mega City Hunters”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/BeatboxMachinery
