Axiome – Field Guide To Alien Planets And Other Disco Balls (Album – Audiophob)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Acid.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Belgian Axiome duo strikes back with a new album which is their first one released by Audiophob. Active since 1990/1991, good-old mates Olivier Moreau (Imminent, Urawa ao) and C-Drik Fermont (Kirdec, Tetra Plok, Ambre ao) have released the main part of their work on Ant-Zen.

Content: This work sounds like the offspring between different influences. Broken beats have been mixed with retro-strings, numerous effects, Acid sequences and pitched vocals. The work sounds diversified although there’s a true cohesion between the songs.

+ + + : I already heard great works from this duo but I’m impressed the way they evolved in sound throughout the years. It’s fascinating to see how pure vintage/analogue-like sounds and effects have this magic to become refreshing and even visionary. This album sounds a bit minimal but is mainly characterized by impressive sound treatments and terrific retro strings. The vocals often sound like samples but first of all create a robotic, ghost-like sensation. The broken beats get the production ultra-danceable. I definitely like the Acid sequences which are mainly emerging at the final part of the work. The album reveals a succession of great cuts but the masterpiece is “The Dentist”.

– – – : The very last track which is also the longest one is the single track that couldn’t totally convince me. I think there’s no reason to complain!

Conclusion: Axiome is getting better and better with this new album being a sublime and totally accomplished piece of modern and intelligent Electronics.

Best songs: “The Dentist”, “Enemies Or Foes?”, “Forsaken”, “Gala On The Moon”, “Planetarium”, “Superfluid”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: http://syrphe.com/axiome.html / www.facebook.com/Axiome.duo

Label: www.audiophob.de / www.facebook.com/audiophob