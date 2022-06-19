Suicide Commando – Bang Bang Bang (EP – Out Of Line / Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Suicide Commando is working on a new full length and that’s a damned good thing as the last ‘new’ album already dated from 2017 (!). This new EP features next to the title song the previously released single “Trick Or Treat” (released for Halloween 2021).

Content: The title song is not a cover version of the famous “Bang Bang”-song but a merciless Dark-Electro assault inspired by war and gun violence. A remix has been made by C-Lekktor. “Trick Or Treat” is another violent piece. Next to the original version there’s a surprising and totally different version/remix by Fuckbot.

+ + + : Suicide Commando strikes back with a bang. If both songs are teasers to the upcoming full length it will be one of the most violent works ever released by Johan Van Roy. “Bang Bang Bang” is a terrific piece of Dark-Electro; powerful, dark, danceable and tormented. I also want to say a word about the cool remix of “Trick Or Treat” by Fuckbot which even features a few Acid sequences.

– – – : Two singles instead of one so no reason to complain.

Conclusion: Suicide Commando added two more hits to its endless list; the true power of Dark-Electro!

Best songs: “Bang Bang Bang”, “Trick Or Treat”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.suicidecommando.be / www.facebook.com/IIXIII

Labels:www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel / www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords