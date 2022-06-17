Le Moderniste – L’Acéphale (Album – Le Moderniste)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic, Industrial. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Laurent Delogne has been active for more than…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic, Industrial.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Laurent Delogne has been active for more than ten years under the moniker of Le Moderniste. Five years after his last full length album he strikes back with a self-released opus which has been announced as being ‘the perfect soundtrack to celebrate the end of everything!’
Content: Le Moderniste has seriously evolved in influences unleashing a pure Cinematic opus. The composition features an impressive arsenal of ‘good-old’ Industrial sound treatments which are also coming through in the slow rhythm. Spooky whispering vocals and -samplings both inject an extra creepy touch to the work.
+ + + : Le Moderniste no longer stands for merciless Power-Noise but strikes back with a poignant and intimate composition. This work sounds obscure and reminds me of distant times when Industrial- and Dark-Ambient music were more connected. There’re several brilliant pieces featured which are mainly excelling in anguished atmospheres.
– – – : I would have liked to hear a few cuts a bit more extended.
Conclusion: Let’s wait to see if “L’Acéphale” is announcing a new era and sound direction for this Belgian project but I’m definitely convinced it might be the start of a further renowned career in a different genre.
Best songs: “Incoming Light”, “Channeling”, “Morbid Intent”, “End It All”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/lemoderniste
