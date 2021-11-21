AutopsiA & Dämmerung Orchestra – Die Werkstatt Vol.3 (EP – Illuminating Technologies)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Industrial, dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: AutopsiA and Dämmerung Orchestra strike back with a next chapter of the “Die Werkstatt”-series, which is meant as ‘Sacred Ceremonies & Ritual Music Of Late Capitalism’.

Content: This EP features 4 tracks, which more than ever before sounds driven by Cinematographic music. You’ll notice Dark-Ambient influences and heavy epic-like arrangements with extra Industrial sounds and noises on top, but the global production remains Cinematographic-like.

+ + + : This is a noticeable production in the Cinematographic/Ambient approach of the band. The tracks are well-crafted, but especially the epic arrangements inject an extra touch of drama to the work. “Working For The Devil 3” is a brilliant piece of music. I also like the more metallic sounds running through the work, which are empowering the Industrial input.

– – – : The EP is maybe missing a kind of ultimate apotheosis, but you don’t hear me complaining as this is a pretty cool listening.

Conclusion: Autopsia has already released an endless number of productions, but this series for sure belongs to their best productions in history.

Best songs: “Working For The Devil 3”, “Working For The Devil 1”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.autopsia.net / www.facebook.com/autopsiaofficial

Label: www.illuminating-technologies.com / www.facebook.com/Illuminating-Technologies-224951170817