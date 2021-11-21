AutopsiA & Dämmerung Orchestra – Die Werkstatt Vol.3 (EP – Illuminating Technologies)

November 21, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Industrial, dark-Ambient. Format: Digital. Background/Info: AutopsiA and Dämmerung Orchestra strike back with a…

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Industrial, dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: AutopsiA and Dämmerung Orchestra strike back with a next chapter of the “Die Werkstatt”-series, which is meant as ‘Sacred Ceremonies & Ritual Music Of Late Capitalism’.

Content: This EP features 4 tracks, which more than ever before sounds driven by Cinematographic music. You’ll notice Dark-Ambient influences and heavy epic-like arrangements with extra Industrial sounds and noises on top, but the global production remains Cinematographic-like.

+ + + : This is a noticeable production in the Cinematographic/Ambient approach of the band. The tracks are well-crafted, but especially the epic arrangements inject an extra touch of drama to the work. “Working For The Devil 3” is a brilliant piece of music. I also like the more metallic sounds running through the work, which are empowering the Industrial input.

– – – : The EP is maybe missing a kind of ultimate apotheosis, but you don’t hear me complaining as this is a pretty cool listening.

Conclusion: Autopsia has already released an endless number of productions, but this series for sure belongs to their best productions in history.

Best songs: “Working For The Devil 3”, “Working For The Devil 1”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.autopsia.net / www.facebook.com/autopsiaofficial

Label: www.illuminating-technologies.com / www.facebook.com/Illuminating-Technologies-224951170817


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags: , ,

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Red Mecca: ‘Music Gives Me Courage And Strength’

November 19, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Mexico City based noise pop / shoegaze band Howless announce debut single/video 'Levels' and LP

Mexico City based noise pop / shoegaze band Howless announce debut single/video ‘Levels’ and LP

November 18, 2021 bernard
Christian Death releases special 'The Dark Age Renaissance' CD box collections via Season of Mist

3 formats for re-release of Christian Death’s 1985 album ‘The Wind kissed Pictures’

November 18, 2021 bernard
Dark pop project Cashforgold lands debut album 'Manic Pixie Nightmare' on Re:Mission Entertainment

Dark pop project CASHFORGOLD lands debut album ‘Manic Pixie Nightmare’ on Re:Mission Entertainment – check out the first tracks

November 18, 2021 bernard
UK new wave act Into A Circle returns after 33 years of silence with new material planned for 2022

UK new wave act Into A Circle returns after 33 years of silence with new material planned for 2022

November 17, 2021 bernard