Rector Scanner – Das Mädchen Aus Dem All EP I (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Driven by the German EBM veteran René Nowotny (AD:KeY), this year Rector Scanner returned with the excellent album “Radioteleskop”. This EP is part of a ‘twin-EPs’ release getting us back to some of the main songs from the album.

Content: Next to the title song, you’ll also hear a “Single Edit” and/or alternative edits of the songs “Epsilon Tucanae” and “Utopia”. These songs perfectly illustrate the retro-Pop approach, reminding me of the genius of Kraftwerk with an extra, bouncing touch on top. The robotic vocals –also featuring Andrea Nowotny, accentuate the vintage style of the work. We next get an instrumental exclusive song and finally 3 remixes of the title song. Metroland and Datapop have been given the job while René Nowotny accomplished one remix as well.

+ + + : First of all I should say the EP features some of the hottest songs from the album. It also is a perfect way to discover Rector Scanner and its own interpretation of Kraftwerk-ian Pop music. The songs are meticulously composed and I should say it’s an intelligent and ultra catchy retro-sound. René Nowotny is much more than an EBM composer, but also a talented Electro-Pop artist. He also made a great remix of the title song while I also have to mention the darker and more bombastic edit by Metroland.

– – – : The instrumental “Sternenschiffe” is the single new song from the EP, but not exactly the most successful one.

Conclusion: This EP is a great addition to the album “Radioteleskop”.

Best songs: “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All – Single Edit”, “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All – Andromendanebel”, “Epsilon Tucanae – Single Mix”, “Utopia – Part II Tribute to Iwan Jefremow”.

Rate: 8.

