Genesis P-Orridge & Dave Ball – Imagining October (Album – Cold Spring Records)

April 4, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/info: “Imagining October” was originally released in 1984…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/info: “Imagining October” was originally released in 1984 on cassette format. Genesis P-Orridge (Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV) and Dave Ball (Soft Cell, The Grid) released this work as a Soundtrack for the Derek Jarman film “Imagining October”.

Content: You immediately recognize the Soundtrack approach of the production, but still an explicit Experimental approach characterizing the sound of both protagonists. The tracks are diversified, featuring classically trained male vocals next to choir chants. The tracks are recovered by dark strings.

+ + + : This work was composed by 2 legendary artists from the UK underground scene. I like the album’s diversity, but especially the more accessible second- and third cuts. The work has a strong visual appeal mainly emerging at both cuts.

– – – : This album remains pretty abstract and without the movie you probably miss an important part of the global production.

Conclusion: Nearly thirty years after the original release Cold Spring brings this forgotten work back to life which clearly was a sensational collaboration between both artists.

Best songs: “Imagining October II”, “Imagining October III”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/electricboydb

Label: www.coldspring.co.uk / www.facebook.com/coldspringhq


