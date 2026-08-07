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It had been five years since the Spanish Dark-Electro project Asseptic Room released its previous album. Carlos Ruiz—formerly active as Dioxyde—and his companion Mario González now return with 16 new tracks that make up this fourth official album.

Asseptic Room remains firmly rooted in dark, gloomy Electro, but this time the atmosphere takes center stage more than ever before. The songwriting is exceptionally detailed, yet the album’s greatest strength lies in the overwhelming sense of atmosphere it creates. At times, it even feels like the Soundtrack to a dark, dystopian film—Cinematic Dark-Electro would be a fitting description. The music is tormented and intense, driven by raw vocals delivered in both Spanish and English. Industrial elements occasionally emerge, adding extra power and texture to the already dark soundscape. Towards the end of the album, the music gradually becomes harder and more dancefloor-oriented. Personally, I still consider this to be the band’s strongest side, although that is, of course, a matter of taste.

In any case, “Deconstructor” comes highly recommended for anyone with a passion for extremely Dark-Electro. The album may have flown somewhat under the radar, but it is certainly well worth discovering. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Shame And Forgiveness”:

<a href="https://advoxya.bandcamp.com/track/shame-and-forgivness" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shame And Forgivness by Asseptic Room</a>

About Asseptic Room

Asseptic Room is the Spanish dark electro project of Carlos Ruiz, who started as a DJ in Madrid in the late 1980s before forming Dioxyde with Marcos Calvo in 1998, releasing the debut album “Torschlusspanik”. Ruiz left Dioxyde in 2004 and founded Asseptic Room, releasing the albums “Morbid Visions” in 2006 and “Visceralofobia” in 2011 via Advoxya Records.

Mario González joined the project, and the pair released the double album “Extinction Or Reawaken” via Advoxya Records. “Deconstructor” is Asseptic Room’s fourth official album, also released via Advoxya Records, arriving five years after its predecessor.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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