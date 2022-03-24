Xerxes The Dark – The Rise of AI (Album –
Zāl Records)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: This Iranian artist -still involved with other projects,…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: This Iranian artist -still involved with other projects, is a very prolific artist. The new album by Morego Dimmer aka Xerxes The Dark is inspired by artificial intelligence and the vision of the future.
Content: You’ll rapidly notice the familiar influences of Xerxes The Dark. The album mixes icy Cinematic atmospheres empowered by heavy Industrial sound blasts and a more Minimal-Electro approach driven by slow rhythms. The main part of the work remains instrumental, but you’ll hear growling vocal parts in some songs.
+ + + : The work is diversified so everyone will find a few cool songs. I personally like the last part of the opus for its more Minimal-Electro driven approach, the final song being a masterpiece. But I also enjoyed Cinematic passages like the overwhelming “Synthetic Consciousness” revealing impressive, cold sound treatments. The few vocal parts are also adding a little extra to the work.
– – – : I don’t have anything against the album’s diversity, but I might imagine some listeners will get the feeling of discovering two different projects on the same album.
Conclusion: Xerxes The Dark indeed is a prolific artist, but every new work clearly has its own focus.
Best songs: “Gateway To The Unknown”,“Synthetic Consciousness”, “Intergalactic Empire”, “Simulating The New World”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/xerxes.the.dark
Label: www.facebook.com/zaalrecords
