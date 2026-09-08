Blondie’s ‘Parallel Lines’ turns 48 on 8 September

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Blondie released its third studio album, “Parallel Lines”, on 8 September 1978 through Chrysalis Records. The album turns 48 this year. Mike Chapman produced the record at the Record Plant in New York during June and July 1978, working with the band for the first time after their previous two albums with Richard Gottehrer.

Chapman later described the sessions as difficult, recalling Blondie as a band that “didn’t give a fuck about anything” in the studio, while also praising guitarist Frank Infante’s playing. Bassist Nigel Harrison reportedly threw a synthesizer at Chapman during recording out of frustration with his demand for precision. Robert Fripp of King Crimson made a guest guitar appearance on “Fade Away and Radiate”.

What is on Blondie’s ‘Parallel Lines’

The album runs 12 tracks: “Hanging on the Telephone” (a cover of The Nerves), “One Way or Another”, “Picture This”, “Fade Away and Radiate”, “Pretty Baby”, “I Know but I Don’t Know”, “11:59”, “Will Anything Happen?”, “Sunday Girl”, “Heart of Glass”, “I’m Gonna Love You Too” (a Buddy Holly cover) and “Just Go Away”. A 2001 remastered reissue added four bonus tracks, and a 30th Anniversary Edition followed on 24 June 2008 with further bonus material and a DVD of promo videos and TV performances.

“Picture This”, “I’m Gonna Love You Too”, “Hanging on the Telephone”, “Heart of Glass”, “Sunday Girl” and “One Way or Another” were all released as singles between August 1978 and May 1979. “Heart of Glass” became Blondie’s first US number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Sunday Girl” gave the band a UK number one in May 1979. The album itself reached number 1 on the UK Albums Chart in February 1979 and number 6 on the Billboard 200. Edo Bertoglio photographed the cover, chosen by manager Peter Leeds over the band’s own objections.

“Parallel Lines” has since been ranked number 140 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, and in 2024 was selected for preservation in the US National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress, which cites cultural, historical or aesthetic importance as its selection criteria.

About Blondie

Blondie formed in New York City in 1974, led by vocalist Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein, growing out of the CBGB and Max’s Kansas City club scene alongside Television and the Ramones. The band released its self-titled debut album in 1976 and “Plastic Letters” in 1977, both produced by Richard Gottehrer, establishing Blondie’s early new wave and punk-adjacent sound. Drummer Clem Burke, keyboardist Jimmy Destri, bassist Nigel Harrison and guitarist Frank Infante joined across these early lineups.

“Parallel Lines” in 1978 marked Blondie’s commercial breakthrough, followed by “Eat to the Beat” in 1979 and “Autoamerican” in 1980, the latter carrying the number one singles “Call Me” and “The Tide Is High”. The band broke up in 1982 before reforming in 1997, releasing “No Exit” in 1999 and a string of albums since, including “Pollinator” (2017). The 2022 archival box set “Against the Odds: 1974-1982” was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Historical Album in 2023. Harry and Stein have remained the band’s constant members across five decades of recording and touring.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com