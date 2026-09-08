September 8, 2026

Clan of Xymox’s ‘Farewell’ turns 23 on 8 September

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 8, 2026

Clan of Xymox released “Farewell” on 8 September 2003 through Metropolis Records, written, recorded and mixed by Ronny Moorings.

Clan of Xymox "Farewell" 2003 album cover
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Clan of Xymox released “Farewell” on 8 September 2003 through Metropolis Records in the US. The album turns 23 this year. A Discogs listing for the same US CD pressing shows a street date of 25 August 2003; Metropolis’s own catalogue and MusicBrainz both confirm 8 September as the release date. Ronny Moorings wrote, recorded and mixed the album, co-producing it with Mojca at The Torture Chamber in Amsterdam. Dierk Budde mastered it at Voodoogarden Studio.

What is on Clan of Xymox’s ‘Farewell’

The album runs 10 tracks: “Farewell”, “Cold Damp Day”, “There’s No Tomorrow”, “Dark Mood”, “One More Time”, “Into Extremes”, “It’s Not Enough”, “Courageous”, “Losing My Head” and “Skindeep”, with a total running time of just over 59 minutes. Mojca designed the sleeve. The title track received an official video.

About Clan of Xymox

Clan of Xymox formed in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, in 1981 under the name Xymox, led by Ronny Moorings. The band signed to 4AD and released its debut album, “Clan of Xymox”, in 1985, followed by “Medusa” in 1986, both defining releases in the darkwave and goth rock scene of the period. A move to Polydor and a shortened band name, Xymox, produced “Twist of Shadows” (1989) and “Phoenix” (1991), after which the band’s major-label run ended.

Moorings revived the project as Clan of Xymox in 1997, beginning a run of studio albums on Metropolis Records that included “Hidden Faces” (1997), “Notes From The Underground” (2001), “Farewell” (2003) and later albums through the 2000s and 2010s. Side-Line has tracked the band’s catalogue over the years, including Clan of Xymox’s ‘In Love We Trust’ turns 17 on 18 August. Moorings has kept the band active on tour and in the studio into the 2020s, continuing a discography that now spans more than four decades.

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