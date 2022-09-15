Bergen (NO) based darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif drops remix EP ‘Vandalism Vol. 1’ holding 8 tracks

Earlier this year we reported about the album “A White Horse Will Take You Home” from the Bergen (NO) based darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif.

Out now via Melt Motif / Apollon Records is the remix EP “Vandalism Vol. 1” by Melt Motif. The EP holds 8 tracks including a few remixes by the band and by Joe Irente, The Poizone, Cato Canari, FKOFF1963 and äbvsd.

Kenneth Rasmus Greve: “We let some other artists we like have their total freedom to do whatever they wanted with our music. It has resulted in hard techno, dream pop, drum n bass, ambient, hyper pop.. you name it. It’s pretty cool to hear how these tracks can get another life in a different style than the original. But always related to electronic music.”

Melt Motif started as an experiment by Rakel and Kenneth Rasmus Greve. Apollon Records (Zeromancer, Sonisk Blodbad, Sleepyard, Bithammer, Richard Gjems, Green Sky Accident) signed the band while it still was a studio project with no official releases out. The material was mixed by São Paulo producer and musician, Joe Irente. Irente is now a permanent member of the band.

The EP is available on Bandcamp and all other services.

<a href="https://meltmotif.bandcamp.com/album/vandalism-vol-1">Vandalism Vol. 1 by Melt Motif</a>