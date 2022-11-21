Any Second – Scalpel (EP – Infacted Recordings)

November 21, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Berliner trio Any Second strike back with a new EP as a teaser to their second official album. The work features two original songs plus three remixes.

Content: Any Second moves on mixing pure EBM together with Dark-Electronics. The harsh vocals in English and German accentuate rage hanging over the work. Next to both new cuts we get remixes of other songs taken from the upcoming album. Suicide Commando, Chains Of Agony and Error State have been asked to do the job.

+ + + : Any Second strikes back with a strong teaser to their new album. The songs have been well-crafted resulting in a perfect sonic osmosis of EBM and Dark-Electro. The sound might appeal for lovers of Tyske Ludder. Both new, original, songs are worthy of examination while I highly recommend the remix of “Dreamer” by Error Fate -this project was featured on one of the “Face The Beat”-samplers. I prefer “Teufelskreis” to the title song.

– – – : I’m missing power in the remixes and expected a bit more out of the Suicide Commando-remix which however remains a big name.

Conclusion: This is a powerful teaser to the upcoming album; great Dark-Body-Music made in Germany.

Best songs: “Teufelskreis”, “Scalpel”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.anysecond.eu / www.facebook.com/anysecond.berlin

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

Zwaremachine return as a trio and announce new album

Zwaremachine return as a trio and announce new album

November 21, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Rohn-Lederman: ‘Commitment To The Art’

November 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

November 18, 2022 bernard
Ukraine's female-fronted alternative/industrial metal band Aghiazma returns with all new album

Ukrainian industrial metal act Aghiazma release new single ‘Mental Abuse’, taken from band’s second full-length album ‘Carnage’

November 18, 2022 bernard
Dark pop act Bara Hari premieres new video, 'Tempest', on Side-Line

Dark pop act Bara Hari premieres new video, ‘Tempest’, on Side-Line

November 18, 2022 bernard