Any Second – Scalpel (EP – Infacted Recordings)
Genre/Influences: EBM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Berliner trio Any Second strike back with a new EP as a teaser to their second official album. The work features two original songs plus three remixes.
Content: Any Second moves on mixing pure EBM together with Dark-Electronics. The harsh vocals in English and German accentuate rage hanging over the work. Next to both new cuts we get remixes of other songs taken from the upcoming album. Suicide Commando, Chains Of Agony and Error State have been asked to do the job.
+ + + : Any Second strikes back with a strong teaser to their new album. The songs have been well-crafted resulting in a perfect sonic osmosis of EBM and Dark-Electro. The sound might appeal for lovers of Tyske Ludder. Both new, original, songs are worthy of examination while I highly recommend the remix of “Dreamer” by Error Fate -this project was featured on one of the “Face The Beat”-samplers. I prefer “Teufelskreis” to the title song.
– – – : I’m missing power in the remixes and expected a bit more out of the Suicide Commando-remix which however remains a big name.
Conclusion: This is a powerful teaser to the upcoming album; great Dark-Body-Music made in Germany.
Best songs: “Teufelskreis”, “Scalpel”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.anysecond.eu / www.facebook.com/anysecond.berlin
Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..