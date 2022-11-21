Any Second – Scalpel (EP – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Berliner trio Any Second strike back with a new EP as a teaser to their second official album. The work features two original songs plus three remixes.

Content: Any Second moves on mixing pure EBM together with Dark-Electronics. The harsh vocals in English and German accentuate rage hanging over the work. Next to both new cuts we get remixes of other songs taken from the upcoming album. Suicide Commando, Chains Of Agony and Error State have been asked to do the job.

+ + + : Any Second strikes back with a strong teaser to their new album. The songs have been well-crafted resulting in a perfect sonic osmosis of EBM and Dark-Electro. The sound might appeal for lovers of Tyske Ludder. Both new, original, songs are worthy of examination while I highly recommend the remix of “Dreamer” by Error Fate -this project was featured on one of the “Face The Beat”-samplers. I prefer “Teufelskreis” to the title song.

– – – : I’m missing power in the remixes and expected a bit more out of the Suicide Commando-remix which however remains a big name.

Conclusion: This is a powerful teaser to the upcoming album; great Dark-Body-Music made in Germany.

Best songs: “Teufelskreis”, “Scalpel”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.anysecond.eu / www.facebook.com/anysecond.berlin

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690