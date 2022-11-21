Kanka + Bodewell – Herzblutt (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Herzblutt” resulted from the common efforts between two living legends of the German EBM scene. Uwe Kanka (Armageddon Dildos) and Martin Bodewell (Orange Sector) released this mini-album featuring six songs.

Content: When you know the work of both protagonists you can only, but expect retro-EBM. And that’s what “Herzblutt” stands for although some passages have been refined with Electro-Pop elements. Martin operating behind the machines and Uwe singing in German this is total fun. You’ll get 5 songs which are progressively getting harder while the last track is a demo-version of the opener “Wilde Herzen”.

+ + + : I first of all salute the collaboration between two great and respected artists from the EBM scene. Both opening cuts reveal solid bass lines although the choruses are a bit softer and Pop-like, but the best is yet to come. “Marathon”, “Bleib Nicht Stehen” and “Feuer” are pure dynamite! Pure retro-EBM achieved with icy sound treatments and powerful bass lines. The last cut is a demo version of “Wilde Herzen” which I prefer to the opener of this work; it sounds rougher and darker.

– – – : Both debut cuts are cool but just appetizers for what’s coming up.

Conclusion: Pure fun, great EBM by two masters of the scene.

Best songs: “Marathon”, “Bleib Nicht Stehen”, “Wilde Herzen – Demo Version”, “Feuer”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.facebook.com/armageddondildos / www.facebook.com/OrangeSector Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690