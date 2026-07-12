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After releasing several albums on labels such as Unknown Pleasures Records, Young & Cold Records, and Manic Depression Records, Karl Morten Dahl has turned to Cold Transmission Records for this latest opus, enlisting Pedro Code (Iamtheshadow) as vocalist. The album comprises nine tracks.

Pedro Code’s deep, resonant voice establishes a naturally dark atmosphere, perfectly complemented by melancholic compositions firmly rooted in Dark-Wave. Rich synth melodies rise to the forefront, enhancing both the melodic appeal and the album’s emotional depth. Several tracks offer truly captivating moments, with “Echoes” emerging as a clear highlight. The album also ventures into more atmospheric and ethereal territory at times, providing welcome variation without disrupting its overall cohesion.

Personally, I find the darker moments the most compelling, making this an album I can highly recommend. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Echoes”:

<a href="https://antipole.bandcamp.com/track/echoes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Echoes by Antipole & Pedro Code</a>

About Antipole & Pedro Code

Antipole is the post-punk and coldwave project of Norwegian musician Karl Morten Dahl, based in Trondheim. Dahl has issued material through labels including Unknown Pleasures Records, Young & Cold Records, and Manic Depression Records, and joined Kill Shelter on the 2021 album “A Haunted Place”.

Pedro Code is a Portuguese musician based in Lisbon, known for his darkwave project Iamtheshadow. On “Future Echoes” he contributes baritone vocals and lyrics and handled production, mixing, and mastering. The album was recorded at AGV63 in Trondheim and in Lisbon, with three tracks co-written by Jakob Viberg-Dahl and artwork by Anne-Christel Gullikstad. Issued through Cold Transmission Music, “Future Echoes” pairs Dahl’s melancholic guitar work with Code’s voice across nine tracks.

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