Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

A Tomb Full of Stars “1: When the Reflection Passes” is the debut album from the American experimental duo A Tomb Full of Stars, set for release on September 22, 2026. The five-track “1: When the Reflection Passes” is the first full-length from R. Hunter and Sean Victory, with the lead single “Beneath Bruised Sea” arriving on July 17, 2026.

<a href="https://atfos.bandcamp.com/album/1-when-the-reflection-passes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">1: When the Reflection Passes by A Tomb Full of Stars</a>

A Tomb Full of Stars build tracks from synthesizers, electronics, percussion, processed voice and field recordings, with layers that accumulate and then recede across passages of harmony, distortion and silence. The duo describes the project as emerging from a shared instinct: “a shared pull toward texture, atmosphere, and the emotional weight that lives beneath noise.”

A Tomb Full of Stars detail ‘1: When the Reflection Passes’

The album runs five tracks: “Beneath Bruised Sea”, “We Can See Forever”, “Veiled Levity”, “The Battered Angels of Our Nature” and “Repose”. The opening single combines rolling percussion, low frequencies and suspended melodic figures; “We Can See Forever” moves glitched drones and processed vocals through wider harmonic shifts; “Repose” closes the record on sustained synthesis and sparse melody. The duo assembled the pieces from extended improvisations, then edited them down, treating the voice as another instrument that moves between clear lines and abstraction.

“1: When the Reflection Passes” was recorded in Chicago, Illinois and Vancouver, Washington, and mastered by James Plotkin at Plotkinworks. Artwork is by Saprophial, with the band logo by Lucas Allen Cook and layout and design by Sjøli Design. The album and its lead single are available through Bandcamp.

About A Tomb Full of Stars

A Tomb Full of Stars is an American dark ambient and experimental duo formed by R. Hunter and Sean Victory, working between Chicago, Illinois and Vancouver, Washington. Both had recorded on their own for years before starting the project together. “1: When the Reflection Passes”, set for September 22, 2026, is their first full-length as a duo, preceded by the single “Beneath Bruised Sea” on July 17, 2026. The record was mastered by James Plotkin at Plotkinworks, a studio known for work across experimental, drone and metal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)