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CallSubLoop() “Flesh & Resonance” is the debut EP from the coldwave and darkwave project CallSubLoop(), self-released on Bandcamp on July 11, 2026. The three-track “Flesh & Resonance” mixes coldwave, darkwave and acid techno.

<a href="https://callsubloop.bandcamp.com/album/flesh-resonance" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Flesh & Resonance by CallSubLoop()</a>

CallSubLoop() bring a sound that mixes coldwave and darkwave textures with acid-techno rhythms. The EP runs as a three-part sequence: “Trapped in the rhythm of the midnight pulse”, “Built to hold you” and “Flesh, Rendered”.

CallSubLoop() ‘Flesh & Resonance’: a three-track concept

CallSubLoop() describes the EP as a single narrative told from shifting perspectives. The opening track takes the point of view of a dancer held by the rhythm that drives him; the second moves to the machine that produces the sound and begins to register something it was not built to feel; the closing track brings the two together, the dancer to the beat that keeps him upright and the machine to the sound it makes best. “Flesh & Resonance” is available to stream and buy on Bandcamp.

About CallSubLoop()

CallSubLoop() is a coldwave, darkwave and acid-techno project. “Flesh & Resonance”, issued on July 11, 2026, is its debut release, self-released digitally through Bandcamp. The three tracks mark the project’s first published material; no earlier releases, label or lineup details have been made public.

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