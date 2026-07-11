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New York industrial act Ludovico Technique will support Combichrist on a North American tour that runs from 15 September to 17 October 2026, with Dead Animal Assembly Plant also on the bill. The Ludovico Technique tour dates cover 26 shows across the United States and Canada and back Combichrist’s 2026 album “The Venom In The Mouth Of God” on Out Of Line Music. Tickets are available through the band’s tour page.

The run opens at The Canal Club in Richmond, Virginia on 15 September and closes at The Masquerade in Atlanta on 17 October, crossing the East Coast, the Midwest, the West Coast and the South. One date, 15 October at Conduit in Winter Park, Florida, is billed as a Ludovico Technique headline show.

Ludovico Technique tour dates for 2026

15 September – The Canal Club, Richmond, VA

16 September – Reverb, Reading, PA

17 September – The Meadows, Brooklyn, NY

18 September – Taffeta Music Hall, Lowell, MA

19 September – Foufounes Electriques, Montreal, QC

20 September – The Rockpile, Toronto, ON

22 September – The Winchester, Lakewood, OH

23 September – The Sanctuary, Detroit, MI

24 September – The Forge, Joliet, IL

25 September – Studio B at Skyway Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

26 September – The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS

27 September – Federal Theatre, Denver, CO

29 September – El Corazon, Seattle, WA

30 September – Dante’s, Portland, OR

1 October – Cornerstone, Berkeley, CA

3 October – Backstage Bar & Billiards, Las Vegas, NV

6 October – The Rosetta Room, Mesa, AZ

7 October – Launchpad, Albuquerque, NM

8 October – The Shrine, Tulsa, OK

9 October – Haltom Theater, Haltom City, TX

10 October – The Rock Box, San Antonio, TX

11 October – Numbers, Houston, TX

13 October – The End, Nashville, TN

15 October – Conduit, Winter Park, FL (Ludovico Technique headline show)

16 October – The Orpheum, Tampa, FL

17 October – The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

About Ludovico Technique

Ludovico Technique is an industrial band from New York City, led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Vanlier. The project mixes industrial electronics, gothic atmosphere and alternative-metal guitars. The band signed to Metropolis Records in late 2011 and released its label debut “Some Things Are Beyond Therapy” in 2012, followed by the remix companion “We Came To Wreck Everything” in 2013, with reworks from Aesthetic Perfection, God Module, Shiv-r and others.

After a quiet period, the band returned in 2020 with the single “Live as Myself”, their first new material since 2017, and issued a run of singles and videos into 2021. The full-length “Haunted People” followed in 2022. The group toured the United Kingdom in 2024. The 2026 dates place Ludovico Technique on a North American bill with Combichrist and Dead Animal Assembly Plant, their widest touring run in the region to date.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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