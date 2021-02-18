Kill Shelter & Antipole unite on new album ‘A Haunted Place’ – watch the new video ‘Raise the Skies’

British darkwave and Scandinavian coldwave fuse as Kill Shelter (UK) and Antipole (Norway) announce a new collaboration album entitled “A Haunted Place” to be released March 26th on Manic Depression Records with limited edition variants available via the artists bandcamp pages. Having worked together on various projects since 2018, Kill Shelter and Antipole decided to join forces after meeting up in Cologne at the Cold Transmission Festival in 2019.

The album itself deals with personal themes of loss, addiction, isolation and remorse.

Karl Morten Dahl, Antipole: “A Haunted Place was a real journey for both of us. I’d just completed Radial Glare and I had some ideas that I wanted to explore in a different way. Pete and I had often discussed working together so we formulated a plan to write an album together that reflected both the Antipole and Kill Shelter aesthetics. The end result is definitely so much more than just the sum of its parts. It’s an album that I’m deeply proud of.”

Pete Burns, Kill Shelter: “The concept for the album was born out of some of the conversations that Karl and I were having at the time. The lyrical sentiment on A Haunted Place is reminiscent of Keats and the dark romantics and reflects heavily on the fragility of human life. I wear my heart on my sleeve and the lyrics come from a very personal place. Musically, I wanted to make sure we struck a balance in influences and sonic signatures whilst delivering something unexpected in the process.”

To support the new album Kill Shelter and Antipole release the music video for the first single, “Raise the Skies”.

